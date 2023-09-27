NAB reopens LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

KARACHI: In the light of the Supreme Court’s orders, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reopened 28 references including Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the DG NAB Sindh has forwarded 28 references to the accountability courts after the decision of Supreme Court in the NAB Amendment case.

The accountability court will hear the LNG case against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Imranul Haq and others on October 24.

Notices have been served to the respondents in this regard.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sent back references against politicians to accountability courts after Supreme Court struck down some sections of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court ordered restoration of corruption cases against public representatives as it struck down some sections of the amendments made to the country’s accountability laws last year by the previous coalition government.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws.