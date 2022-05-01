NAB responds to Imran Khan over Farah Khan case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday said that an assets inquiry can be initiated against the family members of a former public office holder, ARY News reported.

The clarification came after former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that Farah Khan is not a public office holder and is being subjected to victimization.

NAB spokesperson said that the husband of Farah Khan remained district council chairman from 1997 to 199 and the graft-buster body reserves the right to investigate the former public office holders or their family members.

According to the NAB, a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million had been found in Farah Khan’s account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile. These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period.

NAB is an independent institution and the investigation launched against Farah Khan is as per the rule of the law and constituion, the spokesperson said.

Read more: FARAH KHAN IS BEING SUBJECTED TO VICTIMIZATION, SAYS IMRAN KHAN

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan while commenting on the corruption allegations against Farah Khan PTI Chairman said, “My spouse is a housewife, they found nothing against her, so they booked her friend in case”.

Imran Khan said that ” the real estate business has generated a lot of money during the last three years. Farah Khan has been in the real estate business for last 20 years.”

The PTI chairman said that initiating these cases is intended at attacking his person, reiterating that Farah is innocent.

” I ask the NAB if a case can even be built against Farah Khan or not?” Imran Khan questioned.

Comments