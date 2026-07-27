NAB seals houses, plazas in Lyari Expressway Resettlement probe

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi team while inquiring into alleged corruption and irregularities in the Lyari Expressway Resettlement Project conducted raid along with district officials on a housing scheme to seal bungalows and plazas.

NAB officials said that 20 houses and under-construction plazas on amenity plots, have been sealed.

The officials linked to the resettlement project, allegedly acting in collusion with others, made fake files of plots and sold them to citizens to mint massive sums of money, NAB officials said.

“Money recovered from fraud, used to buy 25 acres of land in Thatta district,” officials said. “The black money being legalized with the housing scheme on the land purchased in Thatta,” officials added.

The plots had originally been allotted in the names of affectees and the land reserved for welfare purposes were being sold to others, the accountability bureau earlier said in a notice.

The Lyari Expressway Resettlement Project was a scheme launched to rehabilitate families displaced by construction of the Lyari Expressway.