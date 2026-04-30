The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Islamabad/Rawalpindi has successfully operationalized the transfer of thousands of kanal of amenity and public utility land to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The intervention addresses long-standing gaps in regulatory compliance, including delayed transfers and unlawful utilisation of land earmarked for public use within housing societies.

According to informed sources, a high-level meeting convened last week had resolved to expedite the transfer of amenity land within the prescribed legal and regulatory framework.

In execution of that decision, under the direct supervision of Director General NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, and through sustained, coordinated efforts of senior officers, the transfer process has been formally completed.

The initiative was facilitated through close institutional coordination, with active support from the Director Planning CDA, the Tehsildar Islamabad, and the respective managements of the concerned housing societies.

In the first phase, 5,484.76 kanal of amenity land in Gulberg Residencia and 999 kanal in Margalla View D-17 have been formally transferred in favour of CDA. A registration ceremony was held at NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi to mark this transition, while cases pertaining to additional housing societies have progressed to advanced stages of execution.

Based on available assessments, the total value of the transferred land stands at approximately Rs. 41 billion as per DC rates, while the estimated market value of the public utility component is Rs. 25.43 billion.

In aggregate, land valued at approximately Rs. 66 billion has been secured and transferred to CDA. A further 4,500 kanal of land from other housing societies is scheduled for transfer in the coming weeks.

In accordance with statutory requirements, amenity land—following registration in favour of the regulator—must undergo formal mutation to ensure legal finality and to prevent any future irregular or unauthorized transactions. Notably, several such cases, pending for over three decades, have now been regularised in 2026 as a direct outcome of NAB’s targeted intervention.

Specifically, approximately 4,793 kanal of public and amenity land across multiple housing societies has been transferred through mutation in favour of the regulator—cases that had remained unresolved for years. For instance, the Civil Employees Housing Society case, pending for nearly 31 years, has now been conclusively processed.

The land in question had originally been designated for parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and other essential public services. However, due to administrative delays and governance deficiencies, instances of encroachment, fragmentation, and illegal practices—including “china cutting”—had emerged. Through the present intervention, these public assets have been secured and their utilisation aligned with intended public welfare objectives.

To deliver on this assignment of significant public interest, DG NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi constituted a dedicated task team comprising Additional Director Mr. Muhammad Aamer Marth and Assistant Director Mr. Naeem Ullah Khan, supported by Additional Director (Awareness & Prevention) Mr. Hammad Niazi.

The team engaged in structured consultative processes with CDA, the Islamabad Revenue Department, and other stakeholders to ensure compliance-driven, transparent and time-bound execution, ultimately facilitating access to essential services for residents of the affected housing societies.

In addition, mutation of more than 2,500 kanal of land is currently under active consideration and is being processed for early finalisation.

Expanding the scope of this reform initiative, DG NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi has assigned the transfer of remaining amenity land of housing societies across Islamabad and Rawalpindi Divisions to CDA and RDA.

The initiative is further being extended to other districts within Rawalpindi Division. Responsibilities in this regard have been entrusted to Additional Director Mr. Muhammad Aamer Marth, Ms. Asma Chaudhry, and Mr. Sajid Khan, under the supervision of Director NAB Mr. Rizwan Khan.