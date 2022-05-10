NAB seeks Farah Khan’s assets details

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details of Farah Khan’s assets, bank accounts and transactions from the various concerned departments.

NAB Lahore has issued letters to various departments to provide records of Farah Khan, who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Sources said that National Accountability Bureau Lahore has sought records of Farah Khan’s property from the deputy commissioners of different districts and has also issued letters to the Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan and the Excise Department.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also sought details of Khan’s accounts and transactions from various banks.

According to NAB huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million was found in Farah Khan’s account during last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.

The anti-corruption body said in a press release that these credits were received in Farah Khan’s person account and withdrawn immediately within a short time period.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan denied allegations against her, saying she never interfered in the governmental affairs, days after the opposition blamed her for having a role in transfers and postings in the Punjab province.

