NAB summons again ex-Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned former Wapda chairman Lt. Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain over alleged irregularities in projects, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Muzammil Hussain had skipped the NAB’s previous hearing in hydro power project scam.

The accountability watchdog has summoned ex-chairman of Wapda, Lt. Gen. (retd) Muzammil Hussain again for hearing on June 20 with record.

The bureau has alleged Muzammil Hussain of corruption and sluggish work in last three years, which resulted in billions of rupees losses.

“The national exchequer has lost whopping 753 million dollars due to irregularities in Tarbela Hydropower Project IV,” the NAB said.

The accountability bureau has asked the former Wapda chief to appear before the NAB with documentary record to present his stance over the matter on coming Monday.

Former Wapda chairman has also been accused of wrongful payments to contractors.

The 1410 megawatts Tarbela Hydropower Project IV has been nearing completion but it has highest per unit construction cost in the country.

Former Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first week of May.

In August 2021, the Ministry of Water Resources had extended his term of office and notified Muzammil Hussain as the chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for a second consecutive term of five years.

