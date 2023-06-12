NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190m NCA scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the accountability watchdog has summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – tomorrow (Tuesday June 13th).

A two-member team of NAB arrived at the Zaman Park residence of former first lady and delivered the summon notice.

The notice pointed out that the PTI chief’s wife was also summoned on 1st and 2nd June. “Bushra Bibi hasn’t participated in the investigation despite several summon notices,” it added, asking her to appear along with a male member of the family.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.