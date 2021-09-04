NAB summons two PML-N MNAs in assets beyond income cases

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs Javed Latif and Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir in separate cases of assets beyond means, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, the NAB has asked PML-N MNA Javed Latif to appear before the accountability watchdog on September 09 while Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir is summoned on September 10.

Javed Latif is blamed for accumulating assets worth Rs500 million while Barjees Tahir is accused of having assets worth Rs300 million. Javed Latif said that he had not received the notice yet and would appear before the watchdog if the notice is served to him.

The NAB had previously also summoned other PML-N leaders including the party’s President Shehbaz Sharif.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in the Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract scandal.

According to the NAB, the contract of Rawalpindi Metro was awarded to the brother of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, in which PPRA rules were neglected.

The contractor Mustafa Kamal has also been summoned by the NAB on the same date. It has been learned that the contract was given to Kamal on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif as the then Punjab chief minister.

Read More: NAB DECIDES TO SHUT INQUIRY AGAINST PML-N LEADER OVER ‘LACK OF EVIDENCE’

The accountability watchdog during scrutiny of the record found that the file of the project in which it was only mentioned that the contract should be given to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif.