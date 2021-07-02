NAB summons Punjab CM’s principal secretary

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s principal secretary Tahir Khurshid, reported ARY News.

Informed sources relayed that the national graft buster has asked the secretary to appear on July 8 in personal capacity.

They said the bureau is investigating a complaint against him for allegedly accumulating more assets than his sources of income justify. He is also accused of awarding contracts worth hundreds of millions of rupees to blue-eyed persons.

The sources said the National Accountability Bureau 9NAB) has sought details of properties of principal secretary Tahir Khurshid from different departments.

The corruption watchdog has written letters to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the excise and revenue departments, among others, to submit the necessary details, the sources said.