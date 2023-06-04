NAB summons record of 22 politicians in £190m scandal probe

LAHORE: In a major development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has demanded record of 22 political leaders in illegal transfer of NCA’s £190m scandal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NAB in a letter to excise secretaries demanded record of automobiles, properties and accounts of 22 politicians including former federal ministers and cabinet members.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned record of the properties of Sheikh Rashid, Pervaiz Khattak, Umar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, Ali Zaidi, Ali Ameen Gandapur, Shafqat Mehmood, Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar, Shireen Mazari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farrogh Naseem, Khusro Bakhtyar, Ijaz Shah and others.

The NAB has also demanded record of the vehicles in the names of 22 federal ministers and cabinet members, including details of how many cars they purchased and sold since year 2018.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by the Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.