NAB takes notice of illegal promotions during Usman Buzdar’s tenure

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of the illegal promotions in the Communication and Work Department during former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s tenure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog summoned relevant records of C&W promotions from Punjab’s chief secretary on September 18. Sources told ARY News that Usman Buzdar was facing accusations of approving promotions to three junior officers including his close relative.

The NAB investigators also summoned the seniority list of the C&W department’s officers and relevant documents regarding the promotion of the superintendent engineers to the position of chief engineer in 2022.

The provincial chief secretary has been directed to provide records of complaints and inquiries regarding the appointments and 5-year assets details of the chief engineers who had been given promotions in 2022.

