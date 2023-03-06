NAB team visits Imran Khan’s residence to serve summon notices

LAHORE: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Monday visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence to serve summon notices in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

According to details, a two-member NAB team visited the former premier’s Zaman Park residence to serve summons notice in prohibited funding case.

After serving the notice, the bureau team left the residence and denied answering questions from journalists.

Earlier in February, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team visited the residence of Imran Khan in relation to Toshakhana case.

The accountability watchdog team visited Imran Khan’s residence for signature on summon notices issued to former premier and his wife – Bushra Bibi. Sources told ARY News that the PTI chairman’s lawyer received the notice on the latter’s behalf.

The NAB recently called the former premier and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on March 9 to record their statements in the Toshakhana gifts case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

The development came after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Sultan had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Read More: Toshakhana case: NAB summons Bushra Bibi, other PTI leaders

“The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sultan,” said the PM Office.

Sources revealed that Aftab Sultan resigned from his office after “he was asked to do certain things which were not acceptable to him.”

Comments