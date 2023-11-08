24.9 C
NAB warns public to impersonation scams, urges vigilance

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a warning to the public to be wary of individuals impersonating NAB officers and making fraudulent calls, ARY News reported. 

A statement from a NAB spokesperson has stressed that NAB officers do not make direct contact to suspects due to a rigorous Standard Operating Procedure for communication.

NAB has also escalated the issue to the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA and other intelligence agencies to investigate the culprits.

He mentioned that multiple cases have been reported to the NAB Peshawar Office, where individuals have received calls from various numbers, purporting to be senior NAB officers.

These calls, which request money, are fraudulent and appear to be part of a coordinated effort to tarnish the reputation of the institution and its leadership.

