NAB witness cross-examined in LNG reference against ex-premier, others

ISLAMABAD: Defence lawyers cross-examined a NAB witness in the hearing of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Accountability court’s judge Azam Khan heard the LNG reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

Abbasi appeared in the court hearing today, whereas, the witness of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Mohammad Farhan Umar also appeared before the court.

Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah and co-accused Saeed Ahmed completed cross-examination of prosecution witness Farhan Umar.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the reference until September 21.

In a previous hearing the lawyer of Miftah Ismail had completed the cross-examination of a NAB witness Hassan Bhatti.

LNG reference

Ex-PM Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, ex-chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and others are named in the reference.

On November 16, the court had indicted all the accused. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. Subsequently, the court directed the NAB prosecution to furnish evidence to back up the allegations against them.

Former PM Abbasi is accused of awarding LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi, at exorbitant rates.