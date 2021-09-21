NAB writes DCs to sale Nawaz Sharif properties for Avenfield case fine

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated process for recovery of eight million pounds fine imposed on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Accountability Bureau in its letter to deputy commissioners, has stated that the amount of court fine imposed on Nawaz Sharif by the court is to be recovered with the proceeds of his sale-able properties.

The accountability bureau has asked the officials to initiate recovery proceeding under the Land Revenue Act 1967 through auction of convict’s properties.

The amount of eight million pounds fine imposed on Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference is estimated around 1.85 billion rupees

The bureau has also provided details of sale-able properties of Nawaz Sharif to the DCs in letter, which include 940 Kanals agriculture land at Moza Manak and around 299 Kanals farm land at Moza Badoki, over 103 Kanals of land at Moza Mall and about 312 Kanal in Moza Sultanki.

Former prime minister’s properties also included 14 Kanal agriculture land at Mandiali, Shekhupura and residential house number 135 at Upper Mall.

The NAB has further stated that the proceeds that will be recovered from the sale of the properties will be used for the development of the country.