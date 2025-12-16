Nabela Noor celebrates weight loss with fresh wardrobe update

The lifestyle content creator and TikToker Nabela Noor shared that she’s recently lost a significant amount of weight, and that’s meant adjusting her wardrobe.

On December 12, in a TikTok video, she shared, “I’m a size large, size 12, and I’m still discovering my body and figuring out what my fashion sense is”.

The 34-year-old, who has shared healthy eating and pilates videos frequently over the last year, went to try to explain how her feelings toward her body have often kept her from wearing certain looks as she tried on holiday outfits.

She further said, “I’m typically someone who gravitates toward a silhouette that tapers off from the waist, but this is so pretty otherwise”.

As she put it in the caption of her corresponding Instagram video, her goal is “learning to love the parts of me I used to hide and discover what in my wardrobe makes me feel the most celebrated”.

Nabela, who shares daughters Amalia, 3 and Aveena, 2, with husband Seth Martin, has long been vocal about body positivity online.

“I love talking about self-love and self-care, and I believe both are necessary in your journey,” Nabela told Popsugar in 2022. “Something that I’m really passionate about is helping people love the skin that they’re in and just being kind to themselves. That’s been the root of all of my work.”

In the last year, the Beautifully Me author shared that her success both in business and in her health journey has been due to having confidence in herself, regardless of her size.

“Self-love is about being unconditionally loving to yourself, even when you don’t want to get up in the morning”, she continued. I’m finally in a place where I’m like, ‘This is me, and this is who I want to be, and I’m really freaking proud of it'”.