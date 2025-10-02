Nabiha Umair Jaswal shuts down unsolicited opinions

Umair Jaswal’s wife, Nabiha, has urged everyone to stop drawing comparisons with anyone, asserting that she is the ‘only wife’ of the singer.

Nabiha Umair Jaswal, a jewellery designer by profession, penned a strong note on social media, against all the unsolicited opinions, days after the ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ singer published her first photo on his Instagram handle, to wish her on their first wedding anniversary.

“I would like to address this for the first and last time – Jazakullah ul Khair for the heartwarming prayers, we truly appreciate it,” she wrote.

“Secondly, my husband has only one wife and that’s me,” she asserted.

“Kindly practice self-control and discipline, and do not draw comparisons of me with anyone,” the celebrity wife urged. “Lastly, how I dress and whether I wear hijab or not is not anyone’s business. My husband sharing his happiness with all of you does not entitle anyone to give opinions.”

“If you cannot make dua, then kindly restrain yourselves,” she concluded.

Notably, Umair Jaswal, who was previously married to Sana Javed from 2020 to 2023, confirmed his second marriage on October 7 2024, when he shared a picture of himself in the groom attire, and captioned, “ALHAMDULLILAH.”