KARACHI, July 29: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Nabil Gabol was seen riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet in Karachi, drawing attention to a traffic rules violation, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Nabil Gabol was riding the motorcycle at high speed near Regal Chowk in Karachi’s Saddar area without a helmet.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the PPP lawmaker passing through the busy intersection. Instead of stopping him for violating traffic laws, a traffic police official was seen saluting the MNA.

The video has sparked criticism on social media, with users questioning why traffic laws were not enforced despite the apparent violation.

Under traffic regulations, motorcycle riders are required to wear helmets for their own safety, while law enforcement officials are responsible for taking action against violators regardless of their status.

The incident comes months after Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab rode a motorcycle to the Sindh Assembly without wearing a helmet.

The mayor arrived at the Sindh Assembly on an electric bike from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office to attend a meeting. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he admitted to violating traffic rules.

“I have a driving licence for a car, but not for a motorcycle. Today I made two mistakes. I did not wear a helmet and I do not have a motorcycle licence. I will get a helmet and also apply for the licence,” he said, adding that he had followed traffic signals during the ride.