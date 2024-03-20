Nacta to be ‘restructured on modern lines’ after spike in terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) will be restructured on modern lines.

The minister announced this while presiding over a meeting during his visit to NACTA headquarters in Islamabad today.

Naqvi underscored the need to widely promote Pakistan’s national narrative against the extremist ideology of terrorists.

He emphasized full implementation of the National Action Plan and a comprehensive strategy to counter extremism and terrorism.

“It is more important to take pre-emptive action against terrorists and their facilitators than taking action after the incident of terrorism,” Naqvi said.

He also sought a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments and called a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan next week.

Moreover, a comprehensive strategy would be formulated to uproot terrorism, and extremism, besides ensuring “full implementation” on the National Action Plan — an action plan established by the federal government in December 2014 to boost anti-terrorist offensive following deadly Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack.