Nadeem Afzal Chan wants PM Imran to take ‘bold decisions’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Friday said he is in contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but not willing to hold any public office, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, after resigning from the cabinet, Nadeem Afzal Chan said yet he has not decided from which party he will contest upcoming general polls.

He said the establishment must have been neutral now as everyone is saying so now. “Many things can happen when the establishment plays a neutral role.”

Responding to a query, Nadeem Afzal Chan said only strong people are remembered in history, not the weaker ones.

He advised PM Imran Khan to take ‘bold decisions’ with courage so that he can be remembered in the country’s history.

The PTI stalwart said he is in contact with the premier through messages but is not willing to hold any public office because he cannot deliver in this system.

Chan said only people with ‘good English’ can fit in the present model and added he is an open-minded man, who knows ‘political English’ only.

