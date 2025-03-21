FIA decides to summon actress Nadia Hussain in fraud case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to summon model and actress Nadia Hussain, in connection with a fraud case, involving her husband, ARY News reported on Friday.

Atif Khan, Nadia Hussain’s husband, is already in FIA custody over his alleged involvement in Rs54 crore fraud.

According to FIA Corporate Circle, Nadia Hussain has emerged as a major beneficiary in the case.

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle has uncovered key evidence revealing that Nadia Hussain allegedly used funds from bank fraud to operate her two salons.

Investigations indicate that an amount of Rs26.4 million was transferred to the salon accounts through two separate accounts belonging to Atif Khan.

Read more: Nadia Hussain’s husband Atif Khan arrested

The agency found that substantial amounts were transferred 19 times at different intervals since 2019. Atif Khan’s fraudulent activities reportedly caused a loss of Rs1.2 billion to the company he was associated with.

The FIA alleges that he misused company funds for personal accounts and covered his business losses by charging them to the bank.

Atif Khan is accused of transferring Rs540 million in business losses to the bank’s accounts while personally using over Rs110 million.

It is to be noted here that the Pakistan actress tied the knot with Atif Khan in 2003 and the couple has four kids, Shadal, Shanza, Sasha and Sherdad.

Besides modelling, she launched her salon called “Nadia Hussain Salon and Clinic” in 2023 that proved she is a happy mother and a true professional.