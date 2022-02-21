VIRAL: Netizens relate with Nadia Hussain’s Instagram reel

Actor-model Nadia Hussain Khan shared a new reel video on Instagram, which has been going viral across social media platforms.

‘Jalan’ actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a new reel video with her thousands of followers that soon went viral. The actor can be seen mimicking a comic script in the entertaining video, as she said: “I can stay hungry or thirsty, but can’t stay quiet. Never!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

Captioned with a few emojis, the humorous reel has been watched by thousands of users of the social application, receiving a number of hearts for the celebrity. Instagrammers find the video quite relatable as written by one, “its hard to stay quiet for ladies”, while another user showed agreement with “Same here”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

She was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali among others.

Nadia Hussain Khan is one of the prominent names in the Showbiz industry. Having a successful modeling career of almost two decades, the celeb has made her mark in TV as well with successful projects like ‘Benaam’, ‘Jalan’, and ‘Saans’ among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

The 43-year-old celebrity owns a salon and a beauty line as well. While, she also holds a strong social media presence, along with thousands of social users following her.

Comments