Nadia Hussain ‘received’ hoax call from fraudster impersonating FIA officer

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Nadia Hussain has received a hoax call from a fraudster impersonating an FIA officer and demanding a bribe for her husband’s release, ARY News reported, citing an official.

The call came after her husband, Atif Mohammad Khan, was arrested in the embezzlement case.

FIA alerted Hussain that it was a hoax call, but she took to social media to make allegations against FIA officials, prompting an inquiry under the PECA Act.

According to a press release from the FIA, following a complaint filed by the group head of Al-Falah Bank Ltd, FIA Karachi conducted an extensive criminal inquiry into Atif Mohammad Khan, the former CEO of Al-Falah Securities.

An FIA spokesperson stated that the inquiry proceedings clearly revealed that Atif Mohammad Khan had embezzled Rs 540 million from Al-Falah Securities by misusing his position as CEO and committing criminal breach of trust, falsifying accounts and records, fraud, and forgery.

Atif was arrested on March 8, 2025, following the lodging of an FIR in the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA Karachi Zone. He is currently under investigation for the charges linked to the case.

The FIA further revealed that on March 11, following Atif’s arrest, a fraudster, using the photo of a senior FIA official as their display picture, made a WhatsApp call to Nadia Hussain, demanding a bribe.

“Nadia Hussain contacted FIA Karachi, she was alerted that it was a hoax call. She was further advised to report it immediately to FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Karachi”, the statement noted. “However, she chose otherwise and resorted to her social media account to hurl unfounded and baseless allegations against FIA officials, which is a cognizable offence under the law”.

The FIA has initiated an inquiry under the PECA Act against Nadia Hussain at the FIA Cyber Crime Karachi office. The investigation will soon reach its logical conclusion based on the merits of the case, the FIA Karachi Zone spokesperson added.