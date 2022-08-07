Viral: Nadia Hussain talks inflation problems in hilarious video

A hilarious mimicry video of showbiz actor-model Nadia Hussain is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Benaam’ actor took to her account on the video sharing application TikTok and published a hilarious lip-sync video of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

The showbiz celeb can be seen mimicking a funny script of a girl in the clip, where she naively asks her lover to pay their electricity bill of 10,000. “Dil nahin chahiye, (Don’t want [your] heart),” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

The viral TikTok video of Nadia Hussain was watched by thousands of users of the social site and also received hundreds of compliments for the actor.

Nadia Hussain Khan is one of the prominent names in the Showbiz industry. Not only the celeb had a successful modelling career for almost two decades but has also made her mark on the small screen with successful projects like ‘Benaam’, ‘Jalan’, and ‘Saans’.

On the acting front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali among others.

Moreover, Nadia Hussain Khan, 43, owns a salon and a beauty line, and holds a strong social media presence as well, with thousands of social users following her.

