Nadia Jamil makes her way to Hunza on her ‘journey to wellness’

Actor Nadia Jamil, who recently defeated cancer, is all set to explore the serene Hunza Valley on what she’s termed as her “journey to wellness”.

The beloved TV star joined a long list of celebs who chose the Northern Areas of Pakistan as their vacation destination this summer, taking to Instagram to share a picture of herself en route to Hunza.

Perched atop a motorcycle in the picture, Nadia wrote, “Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk. Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike.”

We have to say, we would love to see the warrior that is Nadia take on the mountains on a motorbike!

Meanwhile, Nadia also assured her fans that she will be regularly updating them about her trip. “Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I’m about to visit!” she said.

We can’t wait to see more pictures from her travels!

Back in June, Nadia announced that she’s officially cancer-free, taking to Instagram to announce the happy news. “Officially cancer-free. All tests are cancer clear. Shukar Alhamdolillah,” she said, before thanking her fans and followers for their love, prayers, and support.

While Jamil did sustain some nerve damage in her feet as an effect of intense chemotherapy, she said that she plans to “live to dance my way, coz bhangra is all in the shoulders anyways,” and we couldn’t have been more proud of her courage!