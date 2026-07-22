Nadia Khan was in tears as she witnessed her daughter Alizeh’s graduation ceremony from remote. She also revealed the reason for not being with her daughter on her special day.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nadia Khan penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Alizeh, with a video showing her in tears while she stands in front of the television, watching her daughter receive the certificate.

In the caption of the post, she noted, “Dear ALYZEH, Today, as you stand in your cap and gown, I want you to close your eyes for just a moment and feel my arms around you.” She continued, “​It breaks my heart that I cannot be there in the crowd to watch you walk across that stage. Having our visa delayed was a painful reminder that, sometimes, despite our best efforts, some things are simply out of our hands. But please know this: my physical absence does not diminish my presence. My heart, my thoughts, and every ounce of my love are right there next to you.”

She continued with her statement, “​Look at what you have achieved, my darling. For five long years, you have lived on your own, miles away from the comfort of home. You navigated a new world, balanced the pressure of working and studying, and chose the right track day after day. I know how incredibly tough it has been for me to watch from afar, but so much more for you, staying away from everyone who loves you. Yet, you did it. You did it on your own.”

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She also noted, “I have always seen this spark in you. From the very beginning, I knew you had the potential to do the absolute best in life. As a mother, I know I haven’t been perfect—being the “best” mother is an impossible standard, but I tried with everything in me to be a good mother to you. Seeing the remarkable, independent, and graceful woman you have become makes me feel that I must have done something truly right in my life to deserve a daughter like you. Seeing you graduate from the University of British Columbia today makes me feel like those dreams have finally found their wings. When a daughter achieves something this magnificent, a mother gets to live through her. ”

She in the end stated, “Every sacrifice you made has been worth it​. Every lonely night, every stressful exam, and every sacrifice you made has been worth it. Mashallah, you are now a graduate of one of the most prestigious universities in the world, holding a degree you earned with your own sweat and determination. We are all so incredibly, deeply proud of you. With all my love, pride, and endless prayers, Your Mother.

Nadia Khan is a highly acclaimed Pakistani television actress, presenter, and producer. Nadia Khan has appeared in various ARY Digital dramas and telefilms, Aisi Hai Tanhai, Apna Khana Khud Garam Krlo.