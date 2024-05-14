I realized in the first 10 minutes of marriage that it was a mistake: Nadia Khan

A-list TV host-actor Nadia Khan opened up on her first marriage with Khawar Iqbal and revealed she had realized in the very first 10 minutes only that it was a mistake.

Sitting across from veteran actor Sajid Hasan, on his digital chat show, actor-host Nadia Khan reflected on her first marriage with Khawar Iqbal, which ended in a divorce after two kids and a decade of them being together.

“It was a love marriage,” Khan candidly began to share. “However, despite it being a love marriage, it was not like we went on dates or anything. Instead, our second meeting only was on our engagement.”

“The only idea of love marriage at that time was because he proposed to me directly,” she added.

The ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ actor continued, “A part of me is still very old-fashioned and conservative as I was born and grew up in it and couldn’t escape the mindset till date. This is the very reason I stayed with my ex-husband for 10 long years. Even though I realized in the first 10 minutes into the marriage that it was a mistake, it still took me all those years to get out of it.”

“I realised that our values didn’t match and it was unfair to both of us but since he was my choice, I decided to give my all to make that relationship work and never shared or disclosed anything to my parents,” she explained.

“The sad part of our society is that people would overlook 100 love affairs but never a failed marriage,” Khan lamented. “I’m often asked, ‘Why didn’t you part ways with him earlier if there were problems since the beginning of marriage?’ But at least acknowledge the fact that we tried to sustain it for a decade.”

For the unversed, Nadia Khan was married to Khawar Iqbal and shared two kids with him, a daughter, Alizeh, and a son named Azaan.

Khan married for the second time with Faisal Mumtaz Rao, a retired PAF fighter pilot, in December 2020. The couple adopted a son, Kayaan.

