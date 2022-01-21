Nadia Khan, husband record response to Sharmila’s ‘accusation’

Actor-Host Nadia Khan has issued a statement along with her husband Faisal Rao in response to accusations from political member Sharmila Faruqui, of mocking her mother at a recent wedding event.

On Thursday night, Pakistan’s prominent TV host Nadia Khan shared a fresh video on her YouTube channel ‘Outstyle’ to announce her stance over the ongoing fiasco with renowned politician Sharmila Faruqui.

“We’ve always been taught that if you want to make the elderly happy, you can do it by praising them, giving them time and importance”, she initiated her statement in the 30-minute-long video that sights Nadia with her husband, Faisal.

“I asked her about things that make anyone happy. Tell me honestly, whenever you go to a wedding, don’t you say, ‘your dress is so pretty, your makeup is so nice, your hair is so nice. Where did you get ready from?”, the 42-year-old added.

“I, out of respect and love praised her. I really like women who take care of themselves at all ages”, Khan stated. “She wore makeup, donned a red dress, made an effort to get ready, even while being alone”.

Nadia went on to clarify that her intentions weren’t wrong, and her conversation with elderly lady was genuine without any mockery.

Yesterday, the PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui submitted an application with the FIA cybercrime cell. Sharmila also posted a picture of herself at the FIA office, filing the complaint against Khan.

Filed an official complaint against Nadia khan at FIA cybercrime head office. Bismillah! pic.twitter.com/nOFztF5gO5 — Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) January 20, 2022

Speaking to ARY News outside the FIA office, the PPP leader said that she will also approach court against Nadia Khan and will file a contempt case against the latter.

