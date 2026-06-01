Nadia Khan says Eid sacrifice feels very stylish this year

TV celebrity Nadia Khan claimed during an appearance on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan that she received neat packets of meat during Eid. Fortunately, these were goat meat packets rather than “pinky” ones.

The 47-year-old actress added that she made a stylish online sacrifice this time because her residential society did not permit the slaughtering of animals on-site. Nadia Khan disclosed that animal slaughter is prohibited in her current housing community. She explained that they had to opt for an online sacrifice, whereas in her previous residential area, regular tents were always set up for the ritual.

“I received a call informing me that they would not be able to send the skin and dung, but the sacrificial meat would be delivered in clean packets. After that, I received about 15 kg of meat in packets,” she stated.

The Aisi Hai Tanhai actress commented that because she only had to accept pre-packed meat this year, her sacrifice felt incredibly fashionable.

Reflecting on her mother’s past struggles with making meat packets, Nadia Khan said, “I am accustomed to making sacrificial meat packets because I have witnessed my mother perform all of this labor. I also want to make the packets myself because they are essential.”