Nadia Khan reveals what she wanted to become instead of celebrity

Actor and host Nadia Khan revealed she wanted to be a professional golf player instead of being a celebrity.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Nadia Khan made the revelation in the ARY Digital show ‘Shan-e-Sahoor‘. The actress answered interesting questions about her personality and professional endeavours.

The celebrity said she wanted to be a golf player but became an actor due to fate.

In the show, Nadia Khan said a project’s makers rejected her after an audition. The celebrity said she was lucky the second time as she got her first work through her cousin.

The ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai‘ star said it opened doors for success for her in the showbiz industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Khan (@outstylewithnadia)

Moreover, she claimed herself be an abnormal person as she was talkative. She revealed that she used to create an imaginary world with friends.

Related – Marriage is a part of life, it’s not everything: Nadia Khan

Nadia Khan is one of the pioneers of hosting morning shows. The celebrity was the host of the ARY Digital morning show ‘Breakfast with Nadia‘, which aired in 2003.

The actor has worked in the superhit dramas ‘Main Aur Tum’, ‘Yeh Zindagi Hai‘, ‘Koi To Ho‘, ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai‘ and ‘Jhanka Tanki‘.

Comments