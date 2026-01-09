Nadia Sawalha fights tears live on air

In a deeply moving moment on ITV’s Loose Women, panellist Nadia Sawalha struggled to hold back tears while sharing a heartfelt tribute to her close friend Hannah Gardner, who tragically passed away at the age of 39 following a 13-year battle with breast cancer.

The emotional segment aired on Thursday, January 8, 2026 — marking the first time Nadia had spoken publicly on television about her friend’s death, which occurred on December 27, 2025. Hannah had previously appeared on the show multiple times to advocate for better NHS access to the targeted cancer drug Enhertu, which could help shrink tumours and slow disease progression.

Nadia, visibly moved, recounted how she first met Hannah during a charity trek in the Himalayas for breast cancer awareness organisation CoppaFeel!. The pair quickly bonded — along with two other friends — forming the close-knit group they affectionately called the “Fab Four.”

Describing Hannah as “brave,” “selfless,” and always putting others first, Nadia Sawalha shared touching details, including how Hannah thoughtfully chose to pass away after the Christmas holidays so as not to disrupt her loved ones’ celebrations. She also recalled Hannah’s final request from her bedside at the Princess Alice Hospice in Esher: to thank the Loose Women audience for their incredible support.

Nadia tearfully conveyed Hannah’s message of gratitude and expressed her own profound sorrow, highlighting the kindness shown by hospice staff and the show’s platform in raising awareness.

Hannah’s death follows Nadia’s earlier online announcement in late December 2025, where she described being “deeply shocked and distraught” despite knowing the end was near, and praised her friend as a “powerhouse” mother who never faltered through repeated challenges.

This poignant on-air moment has resonated with viewers, underscoring the ongoing conversation around secondary breast cancer, treatment access, and the importance of support networks during illness. Our thoughts are with Nadia, Hannah’s family, and all those affected.