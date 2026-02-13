NADRA announces mobile registration facility for Pakistanis in UAE

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facility for Pakistanis residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a message shared on social media, NADRA announced that its mobile registration team, accompanied by officials from the Pakistan Consulate, will visit Ras Al Khaimah.

Pakistani nationals living in Ras Al Khaimah will be able to apply for new identity documents, as well as request modifications or renewals with ease.

The mobile registration service will be available on Sunday, 15 February 2026, from 8:00am to 4:00pm at the Pakistan Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

In addition, overseas Pakistanis who wish to apply for NICOP or other identity documents, or seek their renewal or amendment, have been advised to use the Pak-Identity mobile application. Such applicants may also visit the Pakistani consulates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or approach NADRA offices during visits to Pakistan.

NADRA stated that citizens using the Pak-Identity app are not required to stand in queues or wait, as all services and facilities are accessible directly via their mobile phones.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a new online identity verification system, “Nishan-e-Pakistan”, aimed at modernising the verification process.

The current facility introduced by NADRA would also allow both government institutions and regulated private sector organisations to access secure and authenticated verification services through a single digital portal.

Registration, subscription and access procedures will now be completed online, removing the need for lengthy paperwork and repeated approvals.

According to NADRA officials, the initiative will particularly benefit banks, telecom companies and financial institutions, which have long relied on time-consuming manual processes to verify customer identities.

The project is part of the government’s Digital Economy Enhancement Project, aimed at strengthening national digital infrastructure and accelerating service delivery across sectors.