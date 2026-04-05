NADRA Announces New Schedule for Mobile Registration Units Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is continuing its efforts to facilitate citizens by deploying mobile registration vans to far-flung areas of the country, ARY News reported.

These mobile units are scheduled to visit remote regions from April 6 to April 11.

The initiative aims to provide essential registration services to residents who live far from NADRA centers. To find the specific schedule and locations for your area, please visit the official NADRA website.

https://www.nadra.gov.pk/mobile-registration-vans-schedule/

Earlier, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior has approved a key government bill granting the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) enhanced powers to regulate identity documents and strengthen national security mechanisms.

According to reports, the bill was presented in the Senate by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on the direction of the Interior Ministry. Following its approval by the committee, the proposed legislation will now be tabled in the upcoming Senate session for final consideration.

Under the proposed amendment, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will be authorized to block any Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) for a period of up to 60 days.

Officials from the Interior Ministry stated that identity cards are highly sensitive documents linked directly to national security and economic stability. Any misuse, they warned, could pose serious threats, making it essential to grant NADRA stronger regulatory powers.

The ministry further highlighted that in the absence of clear legal provisions, NADRA has faced operational challenges in taking timely action. Criminal elements often exploit legal loopholes to delay or avoid proceedings, rather than cooperating with authorities.

With the proposed changes, NADRA will be able to act more decisively in cases involving suspicious or fraudulent identity records. Authorities believe the move will enhance enforcement capacity and help prevent misuse of national identification systems.

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Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) expanded access to its selected services by extending them to an additional 1,000 e-Sahulat franchises across Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, citizens can now avail these services at around 3,000 e-Sahulat centres nationwide. The facilities include issuance of B-Forms for children up to the age of 10, renewal of national identity cards, obtaining duplicate cards in case of loss, and cancellation of identity cards of deceased family members.

The expanded services are now available in multiple districts, including Islamabad, as well as major urban centres such as Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta, along with a wide range of districts across Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving public access to essential registration services and reducing the burden on NADRA offices by bringing facilities closer to citizens.