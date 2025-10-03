NADRA launches appointment booking system via Pak ID App

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance convenience for citizens, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched an appointment booking feature for its service centers nationwide on Friday, available through the Pak ID mobile application.

According to a social media post from NADRA, this new system allows citizens to schedule appointments for services at any NADRA Registration Center (NRC) across the country. NADRA encourages citizens to arrive at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time for efficient processing.

The introduction of the appointment system aims to streamline operations at NADRA Registration Centers by reducing wait times and improving crowd management. Now, citizens can easily book their appointments from the comfort of their homes using the Pak ID app.

This new feature is expected to significantly enhance the user experience at NADRA centers, where long queues and extended wait times have been a common issue.

The Pak ID app already offers a range of services, including applying for new, renewed, or modified CNICs and NICOPs, all from home. The app also supports biometric verification, document uploads, and online payments, further simplifying the process for users.

Meanwhile, NADRA has modernised its online fee payment system for identity documents, introducing NADRA online fee payment.

This step aims to provide ease to the citizens in Pakistan and abroad to pay fees smoothly through multiple online cash payment platforms.

The Pak ID mobile app is the source by which applicants can pay for their various documents like Smart National Identity Cards (SNIC), Child Registration Certificates (CRC), and Family Registration Certificates (FRC) using Easypaisa, JazzCash or e-Sahulat.

The NADRA online fee payment process is simple, user-friendly and safe, making sure that applicants’ documents are delivered to the selected address promptly.