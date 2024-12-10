NADRA to install automated machines at THESE locations in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is set to revolutionize the ID card application process in Karachi by installing automated self-service machines at high-traffic locations across the city.

These include NADRA mega centers, railway stations, airports, shopping malls, educational institutions, and government offices, making it easier for citizens to access essential identity card services.

Following the success of a trial in Islamabad, NADRA is rolling out these innovative kiosks to tackle the persistent issue of long queues at its centers. The machines will streamline the process for renewing ID cards, obtaining lost ones, and applying for Child Registration Certificates (Form B).

Citizens can use the kiosks to input their basic information, complete biometric verification, and take photographs. They will also have the option to choose between urgent or normal processing. Upon completion, the machine will generate a QR code, which can be used to pay fees via JazzCash, Easypaisa, or credit and debit cards.

According to NADRA Assistant Director Ammar Haider, the service will first launch at NADRA mega centers in Karachi and then expand to other public locations. The goal is to make the process faster and more accessible for the city’s residents.

The entire process is automated, ensuring efficiency and convenience. ID cards will be delivered within 15 to 30 days after completing the application. This new system is expected to save time and reduce the hassle often associated with visiting NADRA offices.

By strategically placing these machines in high-footfall areas, NADRA aims to bring its services closer to citizens, making identity card applications a seamless and hassle-free experience for Karachiites.

Read More: NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Canada– Dec 2024

Earlier, NADRA announced that the Pakistani nationals living in Canada can approach the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for the issuance of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

The NADRA NICOP is a must for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries.

NADRA is the only competent authority to issue the document to Pakistanis.

It is worth noting here that any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Pakistanis can submit their applications at any NADRA office in Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates including Canada or apply online for NICOP.