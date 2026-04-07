Three B-Forms for every child under new NADRA rules

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday announced a new procedure for issuing the Child Registration Certificate (B-Form), under which each child will receive the document in three stages.

According to NADRA, the updated system requires a separate B-Form to be issued at different stages of a child’s life, with each version carrying specific validity periods and identification features.

First stage

Under the new rules, the first B-Form will be issued at birth without a photograph and will remain valid until the child reaches the age of three.

Second stage

The second B-Form will be issued after the child turns three years old and will include a photograph. This document will remain valid until the child reaches the age of 10.

Third phase

A third B-Form will be issued once the child is older than 10 years. This version will include the child’s photograph, iris scan, and fingerprints, and will remain valid until the age of 18.

NADRA has advised parents to register their child’s birth with the Union Council within one month and obtain the initial B-Form promptly.

Parents are further advised to renew the B-Form on time after each validity period expires. For this purpose, they can visit the nearest NADRA office with the child or apply online through the Pak-ID mobile application.

NADRA also urged citizens to obtain the updated B-Form as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience, particularly during school admissions.

Earlier, NADRA launched the Iris Recognition System for identity verification and citizen de-duplication.

According to a statement released by NADRA, the introduction of the Iris technology will complement the existing biometric verification systems, including fingerprint matching and facial-image matching.

The Iris recognition system has now been rolled out in selected locations in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

The phased deployment of this technology will gradually extend to NADRA’s all 700 registration centers nationwide.