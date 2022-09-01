NADRA Biker Service to process CNICs at doorstep now!

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has launched the NADRA Biker Service for carrying out all the processes of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) applied in renewal and modification categories at the doorstep of the applicant.

The inauguration ceremony was held at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters, Islamabad.

During Rana Sanaullah’s visit to the authority’s headquarters, the NADRA chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik briefed the Interior Minister about operations in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab which have been badly affected by devastating floods and heavy rains, according to the media statement.

The minister was informed that the monsoon rains and floods have caused heavy losses to the most of buildings of NADRA registration centres which are inundated under water; however, the equipment has been saved and evacuated. Houses of 150 NADRA employees in those areas have been damaged, the chairman informed.

Moreover, during the briefing NADRA chairman informed the interior minister that more than 37 million people have been terribly affected due to ongoing floods and continuous rain pour.

He told that the heavy rains and flooding situation in certain areas had led to the loss of CNICs of affected people which would be needed to have an access to governments’ relief disbursement and other relief activities.

With regard to NADRA Biker Service, Malik informed that initially the pilot phase of the service would be started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. By the end of December this year, the NADRA Biker service would be extended to all the districts of the country, he added.

Malik told the minister that after rolling out digital online services for the citizens, a home-based NADRA Biker Service is basically a portable NADRA Centre that will walk into the peoples’ lounges and register them on their premises saving them from the hassle of visiting the NADRA centre. Through this service, the female registration officers using scooties will also carry out the registration of women only.

Malik apprised the minister that he had been working on out-of-box solutions with a prime focus on creating hands-on facilitation and hassle-free registration for the general public in a bid to accommodate more than 125,000 footfall daily at 771 NADRA centres across the country.

He informed that the long queues at NADRA registration centers, especially in big and densely populated cities led him to go the extra mile by successfully establishing 97 new NRCs and adding more than 100 new MRVs to the existing fleet within the past 10 months.

Lauding the efforts of Chairman NADRA, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Tariq Malik had latterly set a new benchmark globally by creating public facilitation regime through the implementation of international standards and the world’s best practices in NADRA.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister said that having a wide network of NADRA Registration Centers (NRCs) in total, Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) and online Pak Identity service/Mobile App across the country to cater for the registration of the people of Pakistan without prejudice on daily basis, the introduction of a NADRA Biker shall bring NADRA services at people’s homes.”

The minister directed the Chairman to smart facilities should be introduced in small towns across all provinces.

Nadra Biker Service is a great facility and Its network should be spread throughout the country, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The minister directed that the scope of online facilities for overseas Pakistanis should also be expanded.

The minister urged NADRA chairman to develop an automated system to register newborn children.

The applicants will have to get an appointment through the website (https://www.nadra.gov.pk), mobile application (NADRA Rahbar) or NADRA Call Centre on 1777 (for subscribers of Mobilink, Ufone, Telenor and Zong) and (051) 111 786 100 (for fixed lines).

Every citizen will be able to benefit from NADRA Bikers Service, the senior citizens, women, disabled, sick persons and those, who cannot go to NADRA offices during office hours, will now be able to obtain the ID card from the comfort of their home. Thus, the ID card will be sent to the applicant’s current/permanent address through a courier service.

