Over 7 million Pakistanis above 18 yet to apply for CNIC

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revealed that over 7 million Pakistani citizens aged 18 and above have not applied for their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

This figure highlights a major gap in civil registration, with suggestions for access to education, employment, healthcare, and legal protections.

NADRA has urged all eligible individuals in an advisory to start the registration process either by visiting their nearest NADRA office or using the Pak ID mobile application.

Parents are also encouraged to ensure the timely registration of their children without a CNIC to avoid future complications.

Several people are worried about unregistered citizens in Pakistan. A recent report said that millions of Pakistanis are not recognised by the government and cannot access basic services because they do not have official IDs.

In remote areas, problems like difficult travel, lack of knowledge, and poverty make it hard for people to register on time.

To help with this, NADRA is using mobile registration vans and online tools to make it easier for people to register.

Citizens need to remember that having a CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) is necessary for voting, banking, travelling, and getting government services. Most importantly, CNIC proves who you are, especially in an emergency.

Read More: NADRA temporarily shuts centers in flood-hit Punjab districts

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced the temporary closure of several service centers across Punjab due to heavy rains and flooding that have severely disrupted daily life in the province.

According to NADRA, the step has been taken to ensure the safety of citizens and staff amid the ongoing weather emergency.

As per NADRA’s advisory, Vanike Tarar, Hafizabad, Jalalpur Bhattian, Hafizabad, 18 Hazari, Jhang, Ahmad Nagar, Chiniot, Midh Ranjha, Sargodha, Kari Sharif, Gujrat, Kotli Loharan, Sialkot

Syedpur, Sialkot, Khidmat Markaz, Sialkot and Depalpur, Okara will remain closed until further notice.