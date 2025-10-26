NADRA centre inaugurated in Hyderabad's Pareetabad

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro inaugurated a National Registration Center (NRC) of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pareetabad area.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor expressed hope that the new center would provide better access to the citizens to acquire their National Identity Cards (NICs) and other identification related documents in their own town.

According to him, his office had pursued the matter of establishing an NRC in Pareetabad keeping in view the convenience of the people.

Director General NADRA Sindh Aamir Ali Khan expressed hope that hundreds of thousands of residents of Pareetabad town would benefit from the center.

He apprised that 10 counters had been set up in that NRC which had the seating capacity for 300 people.

Khan said the authority had been constantly harnessing new technology to make the process of the registration much more easier and swift.

He expressed gratitude to the mayor and Chairman Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Pareetabad for assisting the process of establishing the NRC.

The elected representatives of the HMC and its TMC as well as the local leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were also present on the occasion.