Mohsin Naqvi abolishes NADRA death certificate fee

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced abolishing the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) death certificate fee.

During his visit to the NADRA headquarters, the minister visited all sectors and instructed the authorities to set up National Database Registration Authority offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.

During the meeting, the minister ordered to waiver of the fee on the death certificates convenience of the public. The minister directed to ensure complete security of citizens’ data.

Naqvi praised the excellent performance of the current Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar.

The minister planted saplings on the lawn of National Database Registration Authority headquarters as part of the plantation campaign.

Mr. Muhammad Munir Afsar presented NADRA’s Roadmap 2024- 25 in a briefing which included modern and phased security architecture, cyber security audits and employee cyber security awareness and the National Database Registration Authority Strategic Plan.

Upgradation of National Database Registration Authority technology and infrastructure and online platforms of registration centres will also be improved by which Pakistanis living abroad including local citizens will also efficiently get access to these facilities, the chairman briefed the minister.