NADRA, SHC Bar discuss biometric verification for elections

KARACHI: In the wake of reforming biometric verification for lawyers and electoral processes preparation, a delegation from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), to have a high-level meeting, visited the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), ARY News reported.

NADRA delegation had a meeting with SHCBA President Barrister Sarfaraz Metlo, and both parties discussed views on legal and administrative matters related to the upcoming electoral processes.

The members of the Sindh Bar Council were also part of the meeting, who emphasised the importance of biometric verification for lawyers for transparency and honesty in bar elections.

The NADRA delegation presented the legal representatives with the latest technological structures which are being implemented to speed up the process of identity verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.

This collaborative initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise biometric verification for lawyers, legal infrastructure, and highlight secure digital practices within Pakistan’s legal community.

The meeting reflects a growing commitment to institutional transparency and the digitisation of legal processes.

Read More: NADRA expands services across Sindh

In a separate development, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of 13 new offices and mega centres across various cities in Sindh to provide the public easy access to identification and documentation services.

The major development has been decided after a high-level meeting between Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Asif Haider Shah, and a NADRA delegation. The meeting also focused digital property transfer and land record management.

Dr. Asif Haider Shah stressed the provincial government’s commitment to advancing digital governance, stating that Sindh is moving toward online property transfers.

Both NADRA and the Sindh government mutually agreed to improve cooperation on digital transformation, especially in rural areas.