NADRA expands services across Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of 13 new offices and mega centres across various cities in Sindh to provide the public easy access to identification and documentation services, ARY News reported.



The major development has been decided after a high-level meeting between Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Asif Haider Shah, and a NADRA delegation. The meeting also focused digital property transfer and land record management.

Dr. Asif Haider Shah stressed the provincial government’s commitment to advancing digital governance, stating that Sindh is moving toward online property transfers.

Both NADRA and the Sindh government mutually agreed to improve cooperation on digital transformation, especially in rural areas.

The plan includes the expansion of NADRA counters in all union councils of Karachi. This was confirmed by Mayor Murtaza Wahab during the inauguration of the upgraded registration centre at Babar Market, Landhi.

Mega centres are also being developed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, and Surjani Town, which will have modern facilities such as wheelchair access, more seating capacity, and improved service counters.

Additionally, passport processing counters have been established at NADRA mega centres in Nazimabad and SITE areas, while new passport offices have been launched in Karachi’s Central and Western districts.

These steps are part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Interior to streamline passport issuance and registration services.

In a separate development, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Pak ID Mobile App Version 5.0.0 with new facilities for citizens.

According to NADRA, the new version provides improved services with an upgraded dashboard, a refined search option, and a faster process for the cancellation of identity cards.

The app now includes bilingual labeling of all features in both English and Urdu, ensuring easier access for users in rural areas as well.