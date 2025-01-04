NADRA Family Registration Certificate fee update in Jan 2025

The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) issued by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is an essential document carrying details about the complete members of a family.

The certificate is an important and must-have document for citizens of Pakistan to ensure they have all their details with the NADRA to obtain further documentation from the authority.

Citizens can obtain the FRC from the authority in three different categories, including by birth, marriage, or adoption.

In the Birth category, the National Database Registration Authority certificate will list all members of a citizen’s family including the details of parents and siblings.

Another way citizens can obtain the FRC is by marriage, in which the certificate will list the family including the details of the citizen’s spouse and children.

The third option is by adoption which will show the family’s details including the details of the guardian of the adopted person.

It is noteworthy here that those who do not have the NADRA-issued 13-digit ID number, will not be included in the Family Registration Certificate.

Citizens of Pakistan can either apply for the certification by visiting the NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity website.

Pakistanis leaving overseas will need to visit the relevant mission office abroad to obtain the Family Registration Certificate.

NADRA, just like its other essential certificates, charges a fixed amount for the issuance of the FRC.

The fee for the issuance of the document remains unchanged at Rs1,000 in January 2025.