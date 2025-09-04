NADRA launches fast-track registration for flood victims in Swat and Buner

SWAT/BUNER: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has started proceeding with a fast-track registration campaign to support flood-affected communities in Swat and Buner.

Jointly with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), NADRA arranged mobile teams to provide on-the-spot identity card services and enable urgent registration for relief eligibility.

Mobile registration units visited different impacted areas, including Lundikass, Babuzai (Swat), and several locations in Buner, offering residents streamlined access to Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

By this initiative, displaced individuals can quickly access government help and social protection schemes.

The campaign comes after severe monsoon floods that flooded villages, forced many people to leave their homes, and destroyed important buildings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NADRA’s relief efforts work alongside larger humanitarian actions from groups like OneUmmah and Penny Appeal, which have been giving out food, clean water, and hygiene kits in the area.

