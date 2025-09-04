NADRA launches fast-track registration for flood victims in Swat and Buner

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 04, 2025
    • -
  • 262 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
NADRA launches fast-track registration for flood victims in Swat and Buner
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment