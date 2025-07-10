NADRA FRC fee update; July 2025

Pakistani individuals receive a vital document from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) called the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) after confirmation of their information.

According to the regulations, candidates are now required to present an assurance attesting to the veracity of the data they submitted. The FRC is available to the public based only on NADRA’s records.

Three family types—Alpha (by birth), Beta (by marriage), and Gamma (by adoption)—are defined by the new regulations. Any unlisted family members must be registered by the individual. Inaccurate entries can be eliminated and corrections made using the NADRA offices or mobile app.

The new FRC will eliminate uncertainty by including complete information on males who had many marriages, unlike the old system.

How to Apply

There are two easy methods to apply for an FRC through NADRA. The applicants can visit Centers for NADRA Registration (NRC) or they can avail the service online through Mobile App for Pak Identity

FRC Current Fee

For all forms of FRC, the NADRA charge is Rs 1,000. If you wish to receive FRC by marriage and by birth on the same document, the cost will be doubled.