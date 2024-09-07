NADRA FRC: Types, process and fee in September 2024

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) provides a crucial document, the Family Registration Certificate (FRC), to Pakistani citizens after verifying their records.

The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) issued by NADRA is an important document that verifies the family composition of an individual.

Here are some key reasons why it is needed both in Pakistan and abroad:

In Pakistan

Government Jobs: Required for applying to certain government positions.

Educational Admissions: Needed for enrolling children in some schools and universities.

Legal Matters: Used in various family-related legal proceedings.

Welfare Schemes: Essential for availing government welfare programs and social schemes.

Abroad

Visa Applications: Often required when applying for visas to prove family relationships.

Immigration: Used in immigration processes to verify family ties.

Embassy Use: Helps in various consular services provided by Pakistani embassies and consulates.

International Admissions: Needed for enrolling children in educational institutions abroad.

The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) contains essential details about family members and can be obtained in three categories:

By Birth: The certificate lists family details, including parents and siblings. By Marriage: The certificate includes the spouse and children. By Adoption: The certificate provides details of the guardian.

It is important to know that if an individual is not registered with Nadra or does not possess a 13-digit computerised national identity card (CNIC) number, their data will not be included in the Family Registration Certificate (FRC). So, the applicant should first go for the CNIC or B-form if the applicant is underage or a minor.

To apply for a Family Registration Certificate (FRC), citizens can visit their nearest NADRA Registration Centre (NRC) or submit an application through the Pak-Identity website. Overseas Pakistanis can also obtain the certificate by visiting the relevant mission office abroad.

The fee for FRC issuance remains unchanged at Rs1,000 for both normal and executive categories, effective September 2024.