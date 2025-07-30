How to apply for Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from NADRA

ISLAMABAD: If you are planning to obtain your Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), this detailed guide will help you through the process without confusion or hassle.
The NADRA-issued FRC is an official document that verifies the composition of your family, and it’s essential for various immigration, visa, and identification requirements.
Who Can Apply?
Only one family member, either a blood relative or a spouse, can apply for the FRC. In the case of adopted or orphaned children, a legal guardian is eligible to apply on their behalf. This application can only be processed through NADRA.
Required Documents and Preparation
- Children under 18 with a B-form without a photo must be physically present for a photograph at the National Database and Registration Authority center.
- Children with a photo B-form or Juvenile Card do not need to be present.
- Once all documents are ready, visit the National Database and Registration Authority center along with the parents or legal guardian.
Step-by-Step Process to Obtain FRC from NADRA:
1. Upon arrival at the NADRA center, collect a token from the reception desk and wait for your turn.
2. At the counter, your biometrics will be verified, and a NADRA official will confirm family details and explain the different FRC types.
3. You will be asked to choose one of the FRC categories:
- By Birth
- By Marriage
- By Adoption
- By All
4. After selecting the relevant category, data entry will be completed, and photographs will be taken of any underage children whose B-forms do not include pictures.
5. The applicant must carefully review all family details entered by NADRA staff.
6. If all details are correct, the applicant signs a confirmation form, which is then sent for approval to the NADRA office in charge.
Approval and Fee Structure
Once approved, the applicant will receive an SMS notification on the mobile number provided during the application process. The FRC fee can be paid either at the NADRA office or online.
- By All category: PKR 2,000
- Single category (By Birth, Marriage, or Adoption): PKR 1,000
After fee payment, the FRC can be collected from the NADRA office on the same day.
This initiative is part of NADRA’s effort to streamline citizen services and ensure transparent family data verification.
With proper preparation and documentation, citizens can obtain their NADRA Family Registration Certificate smoothly and efficiently.
