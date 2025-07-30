How to apply for Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from NADRA

2. At the counter, your biometrics will be verified, and a NADRA official will confirm family details and explain the different FRC types.

3. You will be asked to choose one of the FRC categories:

By Birth

By Marriage

By Adoption

By All

4. After selecting the relevant category, data entry will be completed, and photographs will be taken of any underage children whose B-forms do not include pictures.

5. The applicant must carefully review all family details entered by NADRA staff.

6. If all details are correct, the applicant signs a confirmation form, which is then sent for approval to the NADRA office in charge.

Approval and Fee Structure

Once approved, the applicant will receive an SMS notification on the mobile number provided during the application process. The FRC fee can be paid either at the NADRA office or online.

By All category: PKR 2,000

Single category (By Birth, Marriage, or Adoption): PKR 1,000

After fee payment, the FRC can be collected from the NADRA office on the same day.

This initiative is part of NADRA’s effort to streamline citizen services and ensure transparent family data verification.

With proper preparation and documentation, citizens can obtain their NADRA Family Registration Certificate smoothly and efficiently.

