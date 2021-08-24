NADRA begins issuing ID cards to alien citizens

KARACHI: After eight years, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has finally started the process of issuance of National Alien Registration Authority (NARA) cards to the immigrants staying in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, Nadra started the process of issuing national alien cards to immigrants as per the directions issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

NADRA Karachi office on Tuesday has processed the first application of issuance of the national alien card to a Orangi resident. He will get his card in the next 15 days.

“Currently NARA have a record of 1,20,000 foreign nationals,” sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan last week had announced alien identity cards and work permits for foreigners to bring them into social and financial mainstream who have been staying here for decades.

The card would enable the foreigners and their families to run their businesses, get admission in private educational institutions, private employment, mobile SIMs, utility connections, open bank accounts, register vehicles and other sale purchases.

The holders of the card would also be protected from legal action under Foreign Act.

Nara was set up in 2000 to register foreign nationals so that they could get work permit and driving licences from authorities concerned.