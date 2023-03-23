NADRA initiates ‘Pak ID Mobile App’ identity services

ISLAMABAD: National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has initiated the ‘Pak ID Mobile App’, bringing Identity services to the mobile screens of the citizens.

Citizens can now process applications for their identity cards and documents by using the app. After completing the process through the app, the applicant could get their ID documents delivered at their doorstep, said a press release on Thursday.

With the ‘Pak ID mobile app’, citizens can now apply for CNIC, and Family Registration Certificates without visiting NADRA offices, avoiding long queues and waiting times.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said the latest version of the App has a built-in document recognition system and contactless biometric verification which allow users to enjoy a wholesome experience through a complete range of ID issuance services including uploading and submitting documents, capturing photographs and fingerprints, and adding digital signatures using the smartphones.

“This innovative approach is a significant step towards achieving the goal of Digital Pakistan by improving service delivery”,” said Tariq Malik.

He said the Mobile App promises to bring maximum convenience to all citizens living within the country and beyond geographical boundaries.

Tariq Malik said that the App is built using ‘Contactless Technology’ which truly digitalizes the experience of getting desired documents.

