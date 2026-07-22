ISLAMABAD: Continuing its efforts to facilitate the public, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced self-service kiosks.

Through these self-service kiosks, citizens can now renew their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Using these kiosks, users can also apply for a replacement card in case their NICOP is lost or damaged.

Additionally, citizens can complete the cancellation process for a deceased family member’s NICOP using the service.

These kiosks are currently available at selected NADRA centers.

Selected Centers Across The Country

Karachi: NADRA Mega Center DHA, NADRA Mega Center North Nazimabad, NADRA Mega Center Siemens Chowrangi.

Islamabad: NADRA Mega Center Blue Area, NADRA Registration Center Barah Koh

Rawalpindi: NADRA Mega Center Muree road, NADRA center CSD, NADRA center Wah cantt.

Lahore: NADRA Mega Center Data Gang Bakhsh, NADRA Mega Center Egerton road, NADRA Mega Center Peco road

Gujranwala: NADRA Mega Center

Sialkot: NADRA Mega Center

Faisalabad: NADRA Mega Center

Jhang: NADRA Center

Sargodha: NADRA Center City

Multan: NADRA Center City

Bahawalpur: NADRA Center Model Town

Rahim Yar Khan: NADRA Center

Hyderabad: Big Center, Big Center East

Sukkur: NADRA Center city

Quetta: NADRA Center, NADRA Center Cantt

Peshawar: NADRA Mega Center, Ring Road