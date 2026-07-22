NADRA introduces self service facility for people
- By Muhammad Abuzar Usama -
- Jul 22, 2026
ISLAMABAD: Continuing its efforts to facilitate the public, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced self-service kiosks.
Through these self-service kiosks, citizens can now renew their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).
Using these kiosks, users can also apply for a replacement card in case their NICOP is lost or damaged.
Additionally, citizens can complete the cancellation process for a deceased family member’s NICOP using the service.
These kiosks are currently available at selected NADRA centers.
Selected Centers Across The Country
Karachi: NADRA Mega Center DHA, NADRA Mega Center North Nazimabad, NADRA Mega Center Siemens Chowrangi.
Islamabad: NADRA Mega Center Blue Area, NADRA Registration Center Barah Koh
Rawalpindi: NADRA Mega Center Muree road, NADRA center CSD, NADRA center Wah cantt.
Lahore: NADRA Mega Center Data Gang Bakhsh, NADRA Mega Center Egerton road, NADRA Mega Center Peco road
Gujranwala: NADRA Mega Center
Sialkot: NADRA Mega Center
Faisalabad: NADRA Mega Center
Jhang: NADRA Center
Sargodha: NADRA Center City
Multan: NADRA Center City
Bahawalpur: NADRA Center Model Town
Rahim Yar Khan: NADRA Center
Hyderabad: Big Center, Big Center East
Sukkur: NADRA Center city
Quetta: NADRA Center, NADRA Center Cantt
Peshawar: NADRA Mega Center, Ring Road